Dunk of the Night: David Duke Jr.

Before the Sixers traded Ben Simmons to the Nets for James Harden, Daryl Morey apparently floated a pretty enticing offer to a different team but was surprisingly shot down. By Adam Hermann
Phil Mickelson: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."
Russian teenager Kamila Valieva dropped out of first place and all the way out of medal contention, finishing fourth, causing a meltdown
CHICAGO (AP) DeMar DeRozan's spectacular run is now one for the NBA record book. DeRozan scored 38 points in breaking a mark set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 125-118 on Wednesday night. DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games.
The Russian skater, who was expected to win gold, fell twice during her free-skate performance and spiraled out of contention for an Olympic medal.
Reaction to the latest Dallas Cowboys scandal has permeated social media.
Anthony Davis and Chris Paul went down, Josh Giddey & DeMar DeRozan made history and the Blazers keep winning! Aaron Robinson breaks it all down! (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)
After a long and trying week for Alexsandra Trusova and her teammates, emotions spilled out of her at the end of the women's ice skating competition.
Clark was disqualified after his first round at the Genesis Invitational.
Weir and Tara Lipinski nailed the delicate balance of anger and sympathy as the Russian teen failed to medal.
The favourite fell short but her fellow ROC athletes took the top two spots on the podium
Watch Kamila Valievas free skate performance that made a fittingly dramatic end to the already tense 2022 Beijing Olympics for the ROC figure skater.
Daniil Aldoshkin's gesture added friction to the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The Big Ten has emerged as the conference with the most depth, and that means it could have as many as nine teams reach March Madness
Film review of the final play shows Burrow and Chase almost pulled off the miracle.
The main narrative around the 2022 NFL draft is it's not a strong QB class. But plenty of teams need one, and we suspect the demand is going to win out over supply.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley criticized American-born skier Eileen Gu for her decision to represent China at the Beijing Olympics. Haley, who is of Indian descent and previously served as the first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, accused the 18-year-old Olympic medalist, whose mother is Chinese, of “standing for human rights abuses” in an interview with RealClearPolitics. Haley referred to China’s alleged human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs and said she has not seen the Olympics this year nor has any plans to watch.
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback was criticized for his seeming indifference to an unfolding emergency at his team's Super Bowl victory celebration.
Brian Windhorst: A couple of weeks ago, the coaching staff and the players became aware not to expect Zion back for the foreseeable future. Source: YouTube What's the buzz on Twitter? Keith Smith @ KeithSmithNBA New @FrontOfficeShow is up! ...
Fresh off the best game of his young NBA career, the Rockets released an extended video of rookie center Alperen Sengun working with Hakeem Olajuwon on post moves.