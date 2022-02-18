Dunk of the Night: David Duke Jr.

NextShark

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley criticized American-born skier Eileen Gu for her decision to represent China at the Beijing Olympics. Haley, who is of Indian descent and previously served as the first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, accused the 18-year-old Olympic medalist, whose mother is Chinese, of “standing for human rights abuses” in an interview with RealClearPolitics. Haley referred to China’s alleged human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs and said she has not seen the Olympics this year nor has any plans to watch.