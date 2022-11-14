Dunk of the Night: Chimezie Metu

Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 11/11/2022
While Michigan football is searching for the all-important balance, the Big Ten West is searching for anybody ... no, really, anybody ... to step up.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Korda is back on top of the women's game after surgery earlier this year to remove a blood clot.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Houston Open.
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh scored second half goals as the United States women's team ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-1 friendly win over Germany in New Jersey on Sunday.
Follow our live coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
Saturday walks away from his NFL debut with a 1-0 record and one of the Colts' best offensive efforts of the season under first-time play caller Parks Frazier.
The New York Giants benched wide receiver Kenny Golladay in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
The Bills have a Josh Allen problem and dropped to third place after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
With their third straight loss, the Raiders look like a rudderless ship and the locker room is in disarray.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson is dead at 38.
The Raiders are reeling at 2-7.
Breaking down the Packers' 31-28 win over the Cowboys: What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
“At the end of the day we’re entertainers, but we sometimes don’t get paid for our entertainment.”