Dunk of the Night: Bam Adebayo

With three straight defeats and five losses in six games and a record that has them two games under .500, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are in unfamiliar territory. Brady is embracing it. “You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “I want this to [more]
The NBA determined that the 76ers had improper contact with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. prior to the start of free agency.
JaMychal Green (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 11/01/2022
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
McCullers, pitching in his first World Series game since 2017, became the first pitcher in postseason history to give up five home runs in a game.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
Draymond Green and Steve Kerr weighed in on Jordan Poole's three carrying violations in the Warriors' loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Charles Barkley argues the NBA made a mistake by not punishing Kyrie Irving.
The Steelers and Dolphins were the trade deadline's biggest winners, while the Bears, Lions, and Packers might want to rethink their processes.
The Nets should do the right thing here, start recouping draft picks and young players by sending Durant to a place where he can be best maximized.
Zach LaVine took over in the fourth quarter to power the Bulls to a win in Brooklyn.
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Steph Curry was ready to shoot three free throws and potentially tie the game before an "awful" overturned foul call.
MVP of Horror Heidi Klum takes Yahoo behind her most epic Halloween looks, revealing that she's hyperventilated under prosthetics, had restroom malfunctions and was once confused for a Kardashian. "I was like, 'No, not quite."
Kevin Durant said he was “shocked.” Joe Harris said he was “surprised." But Steve Nash's departure after a "roller coaster" time as Nets head coach is just part of the business of the NBA.
The initial College Football Playoff rankings show that the committee still loves the SEC and that unbeaten TCU needs help getting to the semifinals.
The Bears preventing WR Chase Claypool from landing with the Packers makes the trade all the sweeter.