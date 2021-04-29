Dunk of the Night: Bam Adebayo
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dunk of the Night: Bam Adebayo - April 28, 2021
Dunk of the Night: Bam Adebayo - April 28, 2021
Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets) with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/28/2021
Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers) with an alley oop vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/28/2021
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
Conor McGregor's choice not to donate to The Good Fight Foundation isn't something Dustin Poirier is taking personal.
The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev. "Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen/status/1387351713074532355.
Upset with a TKO loss, Jimmy Crute thinks doctors should have let him continue fighting.
As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week.
Wednesday April 28 — Aigle to Martigny, 168.1km Peter Sagan claimed his first Tour de Romandie stage since his last appearance at the race in 2010 when the Bora-Hansgrohe rider won a sprint finish ahead of Sonny Colbrelli and Patrick Bevin on Wednesday. It was the second win of the season for Sagan , the three-time world champion, and will provide the Slovakian a wee-timed confidence boost as he prepares for his second outing at the Giro d'Italia which gets under way in 11 days' time with a short individual time trial in Turin on May 8. In what was a scrappy finale to a lumpy and circuitous stage, Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) opened up his sprint first before Sagan jumped onto his wheel, taking with him Bevin (Israel-Start up Nation). However, once Sagan launched his decisive sprint neither were able to respond. There was no change at the top of the general classification and so Rohan Dennis will start Thursday's hilly second stage wearing the leader's yellow jersey, while Ineos Grenadiers team-mates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte are 9sec behind in second and third respectively. Chris Froome (Israel-Start up Nation), meanwhile, finished in the second group 3min 34sec behind the main protagonists and so despite moving up the general classification by 25 places, trails Dennis by 4min 26sec after just two days racing – one of which was a short prologue time trial.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Rings on rings for a 26-year-old superstar who has already run out of room to wear them all at once.
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
The matchup between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone won't go down at UFC on ESPN 24.
Ali Abdelaziz would be happy to advise Jon Jones after the former UFC champ's split with First Round Management.
The wait to see T.J. Dillashaw step back in the UFC octagon just got a little longer.
If the 49ers pass on Mac Jones, he could drop a ways.
Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.
The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.