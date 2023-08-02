Dungy: NFL gear should be safety first
Tony Dungy joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL's safety evolution, Sean Payton's comments regarding Nathaniel Hackett and more.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
Rodgers ended his response by saying the Broncos head coach needs to "Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”
Payton said he needs a filter going forward, and was still acting like a Fox commentator and not a coach.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
