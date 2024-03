Dunfermline Athletic leapfrogged opponents Ayr United with victory at East End Park to move within five points of the Scottish Championship play-offs.

James McPake's men struck twice on the stroke of half-time, with Chris Hamilton first heading home from a Paul Allen corner.

St Johnstone loanee Chris Kane then opened his account to secure victory.

Both sides sit on 32 points, two clear of the relegation play-off.