MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – News13 sports director Chris Parks and sports anchor Julia Kennedy give you a hole by hole tour of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, the site of this year’s Myrtle Beach Classic. The event begins on May 9th and runs through May 12th. Over 130 golfers will be play in that PGA FedEx Cup event.

