Dune prequel The Sisterhood gets a new name

Dune: The Sisterhood is no more, as the prequel series will now be titled Dune: Prophecy.

Streaming on Max from an unspecified autumn 2024 date, the show's big change was confirmed by IGN, with production reportedly ongoing in Hungary despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA union strike (due to the cast being largely made up of British actors, who are not members of the union).

The name change follows the recasting of Shirley Henderson as Tula Harkonnen, with The Crown's Olivia Williams stepping into the role.

Following the success of Denis Villeneuve's big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel, Prophecy rewinds the clock by 10,000 years to when sisters Tula and Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson) established the fabled Bene Gesserit.

Jodhi May is playing Empress Natalya, Travis Fimmel is Desmond Hart and Mark Strong stars as Emperor Javicco Corrino. Sarah-Sofie Boussnina is Princess Ynez, while Shalom Brune-Franklin will play Mikaela.

That's not all Arrakis fans can look forward to, either, as Dune: Part Two is just a matter of months away.

Villeneuve himself recently teased to Empire Magazine that there could be even more Dune movies to come.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he said. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what he wanted to do.

"My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."



On how his sequel will rise against one particular fan complaint, he revealed that Gurney Halleck's Baliset solo from the book is being realised this time around.

"The Gurney song survived Part Two! It became a weird priority for me," he revealed. "But Josh Brolin is a poet and we played it together. It was awesome."

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 15, 2024.

