Dundee's Whitaker, Flat Rock's Junge named to all-state team

Braiden Whitaker of Dundee and Flat Rock’s Graham Junge have been selected to the Associated Press Division 2 All-State Boys Basketball Team.

School: Dundee

Age: 17

Year: Senior

Height: 6-3.

Statistics: 24.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Led team in scoring and rebounding. Shot 68 percent on 2-pointers.

Accomplishments: Broke school records for points in a game (44), season (620) and career (1,308).

What his coach, Jay Haselschwerdt, said: “He would shut down the team's best opposing player while leading us in scoring as well. His passion for the game was infectious to everyone on the team.”

What Erie Mason coach Kevin Skaggs said: “Ridiculous athlete. Single-handedly took over a number of games this year and willed his team to victories.”

Parents: Juila Riffle, Marcus Whitaker.

Siblings: Maiya Whitaker 11, Jalen Whitaker 21.

Person I most admire: My mother.

Braiden Whitaker of Dundee drives on Xander Wedlow, of University Prep Academy to the hoop in the Division 2 Regional Final at Flat Rock High School Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Dundee Vikings lost the game 52-43.

Person I would most like to meet: MrBeast.

Favorite movie: Cars 2.

Favorite book: Cat in the Hat.

Favorite music: Hip Hop.

Favorite class: English.

The best thing about my school: The lunch and my classes.

If could change one thing about my school: Bigger.

The person most influential in helping me become a successful athlete: Micheal Jordan.

My greatest asset as an athlete: Length.

The moment I realized I could excel in sports: Freshman year.

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant.

I’m happiest when I’m: With my friends.

Biggest thrill in sports: Dunking.

Biggest disappointment in sports: Missing dunks.

Best Christmas gift I ever received: Things to upgrade my wardrobe..

Favorite place I have visited: Puerto Rico.

Place I would like to visit: Turks and Caicos.

Hobbies: Playing games, hanging out with friends and family.

Future plans: To own a business.

In 10 years, I see myself: In Florida, playing basketball.

People would be most surprised to learn that: I’m from Florida and didn’t start playing basketball till seventh grade.

Can’t live without: My family and friends, and a lot more .

Best coaching advice I ever got: You miss 100 percent of shots you don’t take.

What sports taught me about life: Don’t give up.

What role can athletes take in making our schools feel safer and more inclusive: Have to know that there are a lot of students looking up to them. Being friendly to everybody.

Graham Junge of Flat Rock drives the baseline against New Boston Huron's Zennon Grant, during a 58-21 Flat Rock victory Wednesday in the semifinals of the Division 2 District at Summit Academy.

School: Flat Rock.

Age: 17.

Year: Junior.

Height: 6-1.

Statistics: Averaged 18.5 points per game, field-goal percentage 44, 3-point percentage 40, free-throw percentage 75.

Accomplishments: Passed 1,000 career points as a junior, scored 47 points in a game where he hit a school-record 14 3-pointers.

What his coach, Rick Smith, said: “Graham is the smartest player I’ve coached in my 34 years as a varsity coach. Besides being an extremely good 3-point shooter he’s a very unselfish player. He also carries a 4.0 GPA.”

What Jefferson coach Kevin Skaggs said: “”Best player I have seen in person in a long time.”

What Airport coach Jason Ruhlig said.: “A great team player with tremendous basketball skill and great court presence. Always led Flat Rock and when needed took over games to ensure victory.”

Parents: Bill and Andrea Junge.

Siblings: William, 21.

Person I most admire: My father.

Person I would most like to meet: Lebron James.

Favorite movie: Rudy.

Favorite book: Don’t have one.

Favorite music: Rap.

Favorite class: Math.

The best thing about my school: Classmates.

If could change one thing about my school: Have more kids.

The person most influential in helping me become a successful athlete: My father.

My greatest asset as an athlete: Work ethic.

The moment I realized I could excel in sports: Young age.

Favorite team: Detroit Lions.

I’m happiest when I’m: Playing sports.

Biggest thrill in sports: Icing the game.

Biggest disappointment in sports: Losing.

Best Christmas gift I ever received: Basketball.

Favorite place I have visited: Florida.

Place I would like to visit: State championship.

Hobbies: Sports.

Future plans: Play sports in college.

In 10 years, I see myself: Being successful.

People would be most surprised to learn that: I’m a chill guy

Can’t live without: Sports.

Best coaching advice I ever got: If you want it, you gotta work for it.

What sports taught me about life: If you wanna be good, you have to work for it.

What role can athletes take in making our schools feel safer and more inclusive: Be friends with everyone.

