'Dundee's season summed up in 90 minutes'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Dundee let a two-goal lead slip against Rangers and lost their fourth successive game in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Carl: Couldn’t make it up! A great first half but as usual there was no tweaking or even a small change in tactics for the second. Our game management needs improvement. A couple of players off the boil stayed on for 90 mins. Why? An overachieving season, that could have been even better in my opinion.

Gary: Unfortunately it was our whole season in 90 minutes. A great first half, where we were dynamic, fluid, assertive and confident. In the second half we looked tired, rattled, clueless and naive. As Tony Docherty says though, we are a work in progress. Antonio Portales’ goal was a thing of real class. If only we can add solidity and a bit of footballing sense, we’ll be OK.

Anon: I think the top-six spot flattered Dundee to be honest. The amount of points that Dundee threw away this season beggars belief. Watching last nights game I knew that as soon as Rangers scored just before half-time we would go on to lose and I predicted 5-2. Massive improvement is needed for next year as the games after the split have shown.