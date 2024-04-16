Dundee's post-split fixtures confirmed
Dundee will begin their post-split fixtures with the visit of champions Celtic to Dens Park on Sunday, 28 April.
Having secured a top-six finish for the first time since 2015, the Dark Blues have two away games - at Hearts and Rangers - in their remaining five outings.
Dundee's post-split fixtures (All times BST):
Celtic (H) - Sunday, 28 April 15:00
St Mirren (H) - Saturday, 4 May 15:00
Hearts (A) - Saturday, 11 May 15:00
Rangers (A) - Tuesday, 14 May 19:30
Kilmarnock (H) - Saturday, 18 May 12:30