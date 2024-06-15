Dundee's McCowan linked with Celtic - Saturday's gossip

Celtic have been monitoring Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan, while clubs in the English Championship and Major League Soccer are interested in the 26-year-old who is entering the last year of his contract. (Anthony Joseph on X)

West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson is set to make a decision on his future next week, with the 24-year-old having been offered an improved five year-contract amid strong interest from Rangers, Crystal Palace and Leeds United. (Football Insider)

Hibernian sporting director Malky Mackay has confirmed that winger Elie Youan is the subject of "significant interest from "a number of people", but none have so far met the club's valuation of the 25-year-old, (Hibs Observer)

Heart of Midlothian are keen to have the transfer of full-back Carl Gordon from Deportivo Saprissa on a loan with an option to buy confirmed before the 23-year-old begins playing for Costa Rica in the Copa America, which kicks off on 20 June. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Costa Rica international Gerald Taylor's agent, Carl Gordon, has confirmed that Deportivo Saprissa have received a formal offer for the 23-year-old and that a move to the Scottish league would provide a good opportunity for him to grow as a player. (Columbia Digital)

Cagliari, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are among clubs interested in out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron amid reports that the 21-year-old already has six offers on the table from Rangers, Serie A and England. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone are tracking Ghana Under-20 captain Aaron Essel, an 18-year-old centre-back who can also play as a holding midfielder or right-back and is a regular with Ghanaian Premier League team Bechem United. (The Courier)

Chief executive Steven Ferguson says Ross County are in discussions with "five or six" prospective new signings and remain in talks with four out-of-contract players, with agreements closer with full-backs George Harmon and Michee Efete and talks ongoing with winger Josh Sims and midfielder Ross Callachan. (Press & Journal)

Colombian club Atletico Junior are on the brink of agreeing a deal with Santos to take 27-year-old former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos back to his homeland after relegation from Brazil's top flight. (Glasgow Times)

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has confirmed that he is talks with potential investors, with his counterparts at Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion interested in potential collaborations, while there is also overseas interest. (The Courier)