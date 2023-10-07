Dundee v Ross County & Elgin v Stenhousemuir off, pitch inspection before Bonnyrigg Rose v East Fife

Dens Park, pictured here in September, failed a Saturday morning pitch inspection

Dundee's Scottish Premiership game with Ross County and Elgin City v Stenhousemuir in League 2 have been postponed with pitches waterlogged.

Bonnyrigg Rose v East Fife, also in League 2, is in doubt, with a pitch inspection at New Dundas Park scheduled for 11:00 BST.

There are weather warnings for rain in place across Scotland.

Three top-flight matches are scheduled for 15:00, along with five in the Championship.

Also at 15:00, there are four games in League 1 and up to four in League 2, depending on the outcome of Bonnyrigg's inspection. Falkirk v Hamilton Academical in League 1 is scheduled for 17:30.

No new dates for the postponed games have been announced as yet.

On Sunday, St Mirren host Rangers (12:00) and St Johnstone visit Aberdeen (15:00) in the Premiership, the final SPFL games before the international break.