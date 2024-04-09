Dundee v Rangers: Team news

Midfielder Ryan Howley returns to the Dundee squad after missing the weekend’s game against Motherwell while goalkeeper Trevor Carson has trained following a knee complaint.

Striker Curtis Main and midfielder Josh Mulligan (hamstring) are closer to fitness and will be assessed before the game while defenders Owen Beck (groin) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and forward Diego Pineda (thigh) are still sidelined.

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz remains out and midfielder Ryan Jack has had a setback in his recovery from a calf problem. Forward Danilo (knee) and winger Oscar Cortes, who had surgery on a muscle injury, are likely to miss the rest of the season.