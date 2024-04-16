Dundee v Rangers - team news, stats & selectors

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers Date: Wednesday 16 April Venue: Dens Park Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Sportsound commentary on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Rangers can close to within one point of Premiership leaders Celtic with a victory at Dens Park on Wednesday.

Dundee have already secured a top-six finish as they prepare for the previously twice postponed match.

The hosts can go level on points with fifth-placed St Mirren if they beat Rangers for the first time since 2017.

"As the newly-promoted club, to achieve top six with a game to go is a wonderful achievement," said manager Tony Docherty.

"Whether that's been underappreciated or not, I don't know. But we've done it, so nobody can take it away from us.

"But the hard work starts now. It's important you continue to set objectives.

"We've achieved the first two by retaining our Premiership status and getting into the top six and the next objective realistically would need to be to try and get that fifth place, and we'll be doing all we can."

Rangers must recover from a surprise 3-2 defeat away to Ross County on Sunday.

"It's a game we need to learn from, it's a performance that we can't allow to happen again," said goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is taking heart from the ground his team has made up on Celtic since the arrival of manager Philippe Clement.

"We've done extremely well to get back to where we are," he said. "We've come from behind, we were way adrift.

"One point behind if we win the game tomorrow. It's not something that's unachievable or unattainable. It's not something that can't be done and hasn't been done before.

"People have had a habit of writing Rangers off for a long time. People wrote us off at the start of the season, they wrote us off before the manager came in and didn't give us much hope.

"Not by our words but everybody else's words. Everyone else is saying 'title race' and that's what it is. That's a credit to what the boys have done."

Team news

Dundee forward Diego Pineda returns from a thigh injury, meaning Owen Beck is the only absentee for the home side.

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande will again miss out after having an operation on his thumb and Ridvan Yilmaz remains sidelined along with Ryan Jack. Danilo, and Oscar Cortes, who had surgery on a muscle injury, are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Match stats