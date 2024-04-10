Dundee v Rangers: Scottish Premiership game on but another inspection planned

Referee Don Robertson at Dens Park for the 11:00 BST pitch inspection [SNS]

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Wednesday, 10 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Dundee's Scottish Premiership game with Rangers has passed a Wednesday morning pitch inspection but the surface will be checked again at 15:30 BST.

The rearranged fixture has been in doubt because of wet weather in the Dundee area.

More rain is forecast in the city prior to the scheduled 20:00 kick-off.

Should the game go ahead, Rangers will go top of the table with a win while a victory for Dundee would secure a top-six finish.

"Following this morning's scheduled pitch inspection the match referee has decided that the pitch is currently playable," said Dundee on X.

"However, with rain forecast for later today both clubs and the league have agreed for a further pitch inspection to take place."

Rangers said on X: "Rangers has continued to insist that a final decision is made as early as possible for our travelling supporters, and fully understands the inconvenience this continues to cause."

The visitors are one point behind Celtic following Sunday's thrilling 3-3 derby draw at Ibrox, during which they came from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Celtic host St Mirren on Saturday, with Rangers away to Ross County on Sunday.

Dundee are sixth in the league, a point above Hibernian with one full round of fixtures to be played before the split.

A draw for the hosts would eliminate Motherwell in the chase for the last remaining place in the top six. Motherwell host Hibs on Saturday, while Dundee visit Aberdeen.

Team news

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson is back training after missing the past four matches. Ryan Howley is also fit again, while Curtis Main and Josh Mulligan will be assessed before the game.

Owen Beck, Lee Ashcroft and Diego Pineda remain sidelined.

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz remains out with a knock, while Ryan Jack has had a setback with a calf problem that could end his season.

Clement also explained there was a "big chance" long-term absentees Danilo and Oscar Cortes would not return before the end of the season.

Match statistics