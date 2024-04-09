Dundee v Rangers: Pick of the stats
Dundee have won just two of their last 33 meetings with Rangers across all competitions (D3 L28), though both victories did come at Dens Park (2-1 in February 2017 and 2-1 in November 2017).
Rangers have won each of their last six league games against Dundee, their joint-longest active winning run in the league against a current top-flight opponent (also six vs Hibernian & Ross County).
After their 2-3 loss to Motherwell last time out, Dundee could suffer back-to-back league defeats for the third time this season, after doing so twice in February (v Hearts and St. Mirren, then v Hibernian and Celtic).
Rangers have conceded just five goals in their 14 away games in the Scottish Premiership this season, while they have won their last four in a row on the road in the league by an aggregate 9-1 score.
Rangers’ James Tavernier has scored 49 penalties in the Scottish Premiership; since the competition was rebranded in 2013, this is 33 more than the nearest player for penalty goals in the top-flight (Adam Rooney, 16).