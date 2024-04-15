Dundee v Rangers: McDiarmid Park to stage game if Dens Park unplayable

Rangers' director of football operations Creag Robertson inspected the pitch after the game was called off last Wednesday [SNS]

Dundee's Scottish Premiership game against Rangers will be played at St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park on Wednesday if it cannot be held at Dens Park.

Dens Park will be assessed on Tuesday morning and, taking into account the weather forecast, a decision will be made on its ability to stage the game.

Rangers accused Dundee of "negligence" when last week's game was postponed for a second time over a waterlogged pitch.

The initial game was called off last month 90 minutes before kick-off.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) is eager for the game to be played before the post-split fixtures begin despite Dundee clinching the final place in the top six with a draw at Aberdeen on Saturday.

The SPFL has appointed an experienced pitch consultancy regularly used by Uefa to report back with guidance on the condition of the pitch before Wednesday's game.

Dundee must provide the pitch consultants, the SPFL and Rangers with daily updates on the playing surface and immediately report any concerns.

The Dens Park surface passed an inspection at 11:00 BST last Wednesday but heavy rainfall rendered it unplayable after another check at 15:30.

Dundee said supporters, staff and contractors had worked all week in an attempt to make the pitch fit for play, but that one area of the surface was deemed unplayable because of heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon.

"The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee Football Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country," Rangers said in a statement after the game was called off.

The Ibrox club were also "extremely disappointed and angered" by the late call-off after a second pitch inspection of the original game in March.

Last week's postponement was the fifth game to be called off at Dens Park following heavy rain this season, but if the fixture moves to McDiarmid Park in Perth it will still be categorised a Dundee home game.

Rangers said in a statement: "Following strong representations from Rangers, supporters who have tickets for Dens Park will be able to attend the game at McDiarmid Park, should it move."