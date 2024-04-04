Dundee v Motherwell: Dens Park club insist Scottish Premiership game will go ahead

Officials inspect the waterlogged Dens Park pitch before calling off the Rangers game last month [SNS]

Dundee's Dens Park pitch will undergo a further inspection on Saturday before the Scottish Premiership visit of Motherwell after passing an initial check on Thursday.

Speculation had mounted that the club might be forced to play the game at a different venue following heavy rain.

But club officials insist the game will go ahead at Dens despite a forecast of heavy rain in the city.

"A category one referee inspected it and it was playable," Dundee said.

"The club are aware that there is further rain forecast and therefore the full pitch has been covered with rain covers.

"Due to the forecast, a precautionary inspection has been scheduled for Saturday morning to ensure the pitch is in the same condition as it currently is."

Dens Park has already had four matches postponed this season due to a waterlogged pitch.

Dundee host to Rangers next Wednesday in a rescheduled fixture, with just two rounds of matches due before the split.

