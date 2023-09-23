Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man Dundee snatch draw at death

Zak Rudden's 92nd-minute strike rescued a point for 10-man Dundee as they clawed Kilmarnock back in a Scottish Premiership thriller at Dens Park.

Danny Armstrong's late strike - his second goal of the day - looked to have given Kilmarnock all three points when he tapped home Andrew Dallas' cross at the back post.

But Dundee, who opened the scoring through Amadou Bakayoko's early strike before Josh Mulligan received a straight red card, fought back when Rudden smashed home in a goalmouth stramash.

It meant former colleagues Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes - a managerial duo for over 15 years - could not be separated in their first meeting.

Kilmarnock and Dundee remain where they were in the table at the start of the day - eighth and ninth respectively.

More to follow.