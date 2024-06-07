Dundee United Target Experienced Goalkeeper

Dundee United are keen to add to their goalkeeping options by securing the signature of Dave Richards on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Jim Goodwin led the Arabs back up to the Scottish Premiership this season and he is now preparing for a campaign in the top flight.

Goodwin is keen to make sure he has the strength in depth needed to keep Dundee United away from a relegation scrap.

His eyes have been drawn south of the border and to goalkeeper Richards, who is on the books at League Two club Crewe Alexandra.

The experienced goalkeeper spent this season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone and provided cover.

Richards did not make an appearance for St Johnstone, but was frequently on the bench.

Dundee United believe Richards would represent a good addition and are keen to complete the capture.

Moving to Dundee United would keep Richards in Scottish football and he would be able to provide cover in the goalkeeping department.