Dundee United 'have a point to prove' - Davies

Eilidh Davies says Dundee United "have a point to prove" in their post-split games.

United are currently 11th in the SWPL table but are joint on points with last-placed Hamilton Accies.

They take on seventh-placed Motherwell on Sunday.

"We've been looking forward to the games in the split because we know we've got a point to prove," Davies said.

"We've definitely had performances where we think we should have done better and we've been working on that in training."