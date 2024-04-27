Dundee United close gap to Hamilton Accies with late win

Dundee United close the gap to Hamilton Accies at the bottom of the SWPL with a 2-1 victory at Tannadice.

United were three points adrift of Accies at the foot of the top flight table before Saturday's match.

Suzy Shepherd's side took the lead through Robyn Smith and Accies equalised with just six minutes left of the 90.

Georgie Robb's injury time winner secured all three points for the home side and moves them joint on points with Hamilton only separated by goal difference.