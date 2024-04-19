Dundee United charged by SWPL over ineligible player

Dundee United's 2-1 defeat by Motherwell last weekend will now be recorded as a 3-0 loss after the club were charged by the SWPL for fielding an ineligible player.

At a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, the club presented a number of "mitigating circumstances" after the unnamed player featured in the full 90 minutes.

United, who have the right to appeal, were also reprimanded and warned over their future conduct.

The Tannadice side are three points adrift at the bottom of the table with six games remaining.