Dundee United 4-1 Queen's Park: Tony Watt double helps Tannadice side stay top

Kai Fotheringham's goal capped the win for United

Dundee United recovered from an early concession to overwhelm Queen's Park at Tannadice and stay top of the Scottish Championship.

Jack Thomson got Queen's off to the perfect start when he slammed in Ruari Paton's cut-back inside the first minute, but it didn't put off the hosts, who roared back into the contest.

Tony Watt's first two goals of the season, either side of Scott McMann's close-range finish, put Jim Goodwin's side in command, before Kai Fotheringham flicked home Glenn Middleton's cross.

United stay point clear of Raith Rovers - who they visit next Saturday - at the top, while Queen's sit seventh.