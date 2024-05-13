Dundee United 1-2 Montrose: What the managers said

Dundee United manager Suzy Shepherd:

"It's gutting, it's the timing of that second goal.

"I felt as if we were in control in the first half and maybe should have gone in another one or two goals up.

"We were causing our own problems by giving away cheap free-kicks and corners.

"We need to learn how to manage games when we're in control. There's two games to go and we'll do everything we possibly can to try and pick up points."

Montrose manager Craig Feroz:

"The first half performance I thought was the worst we've played all season but it's difficult when we're not playing for anything really anymore.

"But I thought in the second half we were outstanding. When we changed the formation I thought we attacked really well and United didn't really have an answer to it."