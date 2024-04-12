Dundee in talks over alternative ground for Rangers game - gossip

Dundee have held talks with Hibs and St Johnstone over a possible switch of venue for their twice postponed match with Rangers and have also asked St Mirren to 'name their price' over playing the game in Paisley. (Daily Mail)

Dundee will face a league disciplinary process regarding the problems with their pitch next week. (Daily Record)

Due to a precedent set in 2010 with Motherwell, it is likely Dundee will be fined at least £50,000 should they be found negligent in the handling of their playing surface by the league's governing body. (Glasgow Times)

