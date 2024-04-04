Dundee success shows to 'never judge a book by its cover' - McCowan

Luke McCowan says the next three games are "massive" for Dundee and insists they are taking nothing for granted despite their positive league position.

Tony Docherty's side face Motherwell, Rangers and then Aberdeen in the next nine days before the split, and currently sit sixth in the table with a game in hand on the teams around them.

"I think [Dundee's league position] shows you should never judge a book by its cover," McCowan said.

"Everybody wrote us off at the start of the year and said a team coming up was going to go straight back down.

"I experienced it with Dundee, going up and down, and it wasn't nice. So I think the main message was that we stay up and I feel like we've really achieved something good so far but we know it's not finished and we want to keep going.

"Nothing is assured, it is really positive to be talking about top six when at the start of the season your main objective is to stay up.

"We've got three games which are massive for us and we're ready for all three."