'Dundee at start of a journey with good manager and young players' - Naismith

Hearts manager Steven Naismith said he was pleased with his players’ efforts, but gave high praise to Tony Docherty’s young Dundee team.

“I actually enjoyed the game and thought our overall performance was decent, which made it enjoyable,” the Tynecastle boss said.

“If we had come away with one point or no points then it might have been different but there were loads of positives and it was a good game of football.

“Dundee are at the start of a journey with a good manager and young players who are talented.

“They have been really good and we knew we would have to work really hard to get the win. They will win more games than they don’t here at Dens.”