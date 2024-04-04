How can Dundee secure top six this weekend?

Dundee have surprised many by consistently being in and around the top six for the majority of their first season back in the Premiership.

With three games to go until the split, Tony Docherty's side can cement their place in the top half this weekend.

They'd be guaranteed top-six football if they beat Motherwell at home AND Hibs lose to St Johnstone at Easter Road.

Both outcomes would need to go Dundee's way for their place to be guaranteed this weekend. Otherwise, the wait to secure their spot and keep their European dreams alive will roll on.