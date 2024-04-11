Dundee postponement 'really bad advert' for Scottish football - Clement

Philippe Clement says Wednesday's Dundee postponement was a "really bad advertisement" for Scottish football.

The game at Dens Park was called off after a second pitch inspection deemed the surface unplayable - making it the second time the clash between the sides has been put off.

"The Old Firm was a really good advertisement for Scottish football during the week," Clement said.

"There were so many people watching it, I hear it was even a record.

"Everybody was really positive about the game, the intensity, the scenario.

"It was a really positive thing for Scottish football then three days later it is a really bad advertisement for Scottish football and it could have been avoided by playing at another venue.

"Everybody knew what the situation was, the club didn't do the right things to have a decent football field and it's happened several times this season."