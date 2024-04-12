Dundee postponement 'affects the integrity' of league - Montgomery

Nick Montgomery believes that the rearranged fixture between Dundee and Rangers will affect the "integrity" of the Scottish Premiership.

The twice postponed match will now take place after the final round of fixtures before the league's split.

Even if Nick Montgomery's side beat Motherwell this weekend and Dundee lose to Aberdeen, they will be forced to wait until Wednesday to find out whether or not they have a place in the top six.

“It’s disappointing [that] another game has been called off," said Montgomery.

"It probably just affects the last round [of fixtures] and the integrity of the competition.

“I saw the comments from Philippe Clement and Stuart [Kettlewell]. I’ve not really commented because it’s nothing really that I can control or that we can control.

"But everyone knew there was a real chance that game was going to be off. I think the forecast of rain later that afternoon meant it was going to be off.

“It’s such a shame there wasn’t an alternative venue arranged to play the game. Obviously for us, and for Rangers going into that game, you can understand Philippe's comments as well.

“It's nothing that we can control and doesn’t really affect our mindset going into the game because it’s a game we need to win.”