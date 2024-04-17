Dundee must 'keep kicking on' - Lamie

Ricki Lamie is determined Dundee's campaign doesn't go out with a "whimper" as they eye a spot in Europe.

Provided Aberdeen don't win the Scottish Cup, fifth place in the Premiership will be enough for European football next term.

Dundee currently trail St Mirren by just three points with a game in hand after securing a top-six finish at the weekend.

"It was a great achievement," Lamie said. "The target was to establish safety first and foremost.

"I know how competitive the league is, there's been hiccups and slip-ups here, there and everywhere.

"You need to keep kicking on, the last thing you want to do is go out on a whimper. Our target is to win as many games as possible."

Although Lamie is wary of a wounded Rangers after their defeat to Ross County on Sunday, the centre-half believes Dundee's home comforts could pay dividends on Wednesday.

"I'm sure Rangers will be looking to bounce back, so I don't think you can be overly confident," he added.

"But we're at home, we back ourselves. Our record has been really good this year, especially at home. We'll be looking to head into the split on a positive.

"Regardless of results elsewhere, we'll be turning up tomorrow trying to get three points.