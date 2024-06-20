Dundee look to secure 'fantastic' McCowan on new contract

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says interest in Luke McCowan is no surprise and confirmed the club are in talks with the midfielder over a new deal.

McCowan impressed in helping Dundee to a sixth-place finish last season on their return to the top flight and has been linked with champions Celtic as well as clubs in the English Championship and MLS.

The 26-year-old still has a year left on his contract but Dundee are keen to secure him on extended terms.

"Luke's been fantastic, he had a great season last year," Docherty said.

"When you're doing well and when you're getting that level of success, you're going to have suitors.

"We hope to keep him here to make sure he does the same this year."

Other than defender Rickie Lamie, who agreed a pre-contract in February, Dundee are yet to make a signing this summer, although Docherty said new arrivals are "imminent".

He added that the club's top-half finish last term, and strategic partnership with Burnley, makes it easier to attract players.

"It's more appealing," he said. "It's a much easier sell this year than it was last year.

"The whole environment here, you look at the training ground, the stadium plans, the strategic partnership we have, it's an attractive place to play."