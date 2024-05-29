Dundee learn their Premier Sports Cup opponents

Dundee have avoided Championship sides in the Premier Sports Cup draw for next season, landing Inverness CT, Arbroath, Annan Athletic and Bonnyrigg Rose in Group D.

The group stage gets under way on the weekend of 13-14 July and wraps up on 27-28 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up join European participants Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren in the last 16 on the weekend of August 17-18.

