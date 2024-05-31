Dundee head to Bonnyrigg in cup opener

Dundee will kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a trip to fourth tier Bonnyrigg Rose.

Tony Docherty's side head to New Dundas Park for the second successive season on Saturday, 13 July before travelling north to take on Arbroath.

They round off their campaign with two home ties, welcoming Annan Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Fixtures (All times BST)

Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee - Saturday, 13 July (15:00)

Arbroath v Dundee - Tuesday, 16 July (19:45)

Dundee v Annan Athletic - Tuesday, 23 July (19:45)

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Saturday, 27 July (15:00)