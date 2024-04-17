Dundee face bill over call-offs - gossip

Sky Sports are ready to hit the SPFL with a bill of up to £100,000 for the Dundee pitch saga - and the governing body will look to recoup some of that from the Dark Blues as part of Thursday's disciplinary hearing. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has hit back at critics who have accused the club of splashing the cash on players instead of their pitch. (Daily Record)

Curtis Main says the pressure is off Dundee going into the final six matches of the season - but they will push hard to try to secure a European place. (The Courier)

