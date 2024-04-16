'Dundee claim rightful place in top six'

[BBC]

After last week's article stating that making the top six would be a hard task for Dundee, the mighty Dark Blues did indeed claim our rightful place in the top half of the table - though not without a few nervy moments.

A trip up to Pittodire is always a daunting task for us, no matter how badly the Dandy Dons seem to be doing but on this occasion.

With our last win in the granite city occurring in May 2004, collecting three points was well overdue.

For a wee while though, it would look like we were going to be up against it and needing victory over Rangers in our last match before the split. Thankfully for us, the Steelmen snatched a 94th-minute equaliser.

Attention now turns to the fixture with Rangers...

Don't get me wrong, but our pitch is gubbed. We have to splash the cash on ripping it all up and doing it up all over again.

What I won't have is the way this is being treated by the rival club and pundits in the press alike.

We even got the blame of Ross County being able to pull off a shock result on Sunday. Absolutely ludicrous.

Sometimes it's best just to keep your thoughts to yourself instead of flinging it down on a statement like your holier-than-thou.

Daniel Smith can be found on the Up Wi' The Bonnets Podcast.