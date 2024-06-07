Dundee announce Dunfermline friendly

Dundee will take on former manager James McPake's Dunfermline Athletic in a pre-season friendly, the club have announced.

Tony Docherty's side will travel to East End Park on Wednesday 10 July, with a 19:30 BST kick-off.

The Pars finished sixth in the second tier last term, seven points outside the promotion play-offs and just three points above the relegation play-off.

It will be the first time the two sides have met since a SPFL Trust Trophy thriller in January 2023, which Dundee won 4-2.