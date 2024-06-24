Dundee ambition sparked McCracken return

Jon McCracken says his previous spells at Dundee encouraged him to pen a permanent deal with the club.

The goalkeeper has made his stay at Dens permanent having had two separate loan spells last term.

"Three times in 12 months must be some sort of record but I'm delighted to be here," he told club media.

"Delighted to commit to the club when they've committed to me.

"The first spell was very successful, that was why I wanted to come back.

"The most enjoyable part of this year was the second part of the season, securing top six and finishing the season on a high.

"That gave me a bit of a taste of what it could be like here, the ambition at the club and that's why I wanted to come back."