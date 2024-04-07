Advertisement

Dundee 2-3 Motherwell: Key stats

  • Motherwell have won 18 points from losing positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, more than any other team.

  • Dundee have lost 22 points from winning positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, more than any other team.

  • Motherwell won after trailing by two or more goals in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the start of the 2013/2014 season.

  • Luke McCowan has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the Scottish Premiership (three goals, one assist).

  • Jack Vale attempted six shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Motherwell player in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Dundee have conceded 19 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Motherwell have scored 18 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Celtic (22) have scored more in the Scottish Premiership this season.