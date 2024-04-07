Dundee 2-3 Motherwell: Key stats

Motherwell have won 18 points from losing positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, more than any other team.

Dundee have lost 22 points from winning positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, more than any other team.

Motherwell won after trailing by two or more goals in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the start of the 2013/2014 season.

Luke McCowan has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the Scottish Premiership (three goals, one assist).

Jack Vale attempted six shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Motherwell player in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Dundee have conceded 19 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.