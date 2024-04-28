Advertisement

Dundee 1-2 Celtic: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Celtic have scored in each of their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 14 goals in that run.

  • Dundee have failed to win in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership, their last longer winless streak was from 2 September 2023 to 24 October 2023, a run of five games.

  • Celtic have scored in 30 of their 34 games, only Rangers (31) have scored goals in more matches in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Celtic are undefeated in their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 23 December 2023 to 28 February 2024, a run of 10 matches.