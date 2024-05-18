Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Dundee manager Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: "We should have shook hands at the start of the game and agreed on a draw! It was another entertaining game against a good team who've had a successful season.

"It was a game of two halves. They were better first half, we didn't do a lot. I asked the players to be braver and they were. We could and should have got our just rewards.

"I want to reflect on the season and recognise the achievement of the players this season.

"The thing that pleases me most is I said I wanted to create a synergy or a relationship between fans and players. I wanted to put a team on the pitch that had an identity and style of play. You could see today, at the end with the reaction of the fans, that we've managed to do that.

"It's important that we identify things we've done well and things we can do better, there's still loads of room for improvement. I'm sure we'll have a real go at it. To have achieved top six is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the staff and players."