Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Key stats

Kilmarnock have lost 21 points from winning positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, only Dundee (25) have lost more.

Dundee have failed to win in their last eight games in the Scottish Premiership, their last longer winless streak was from 20 February 2022 to 7 May 2022, a run of 11 games.

Luke McCowan has scored 10 goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Dundee player in the Scottish Premiership.

Robbie Deas received his first red card in the Scottish Premiership (30th appearance).