Advertisement

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Kilmarnock have lost 21 points from winning positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, only Dundee (25) have lost more.

  • Dundee have failed to win in their last eight games in the Scottish Premiership, their last longer winless streak was from 20 February 2022 to 7 May 2022, a run of 11 games.

  • Luke McCowan has scored 10 goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Dundee player in the Scottish Premiership.

  • Robbie Deas received his first red card in the Scottish Premiership (30th appearance).

  • Dundee have scored 10 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, only Rangers (18) and Celtic (15) have scored more in the Scottish Premiership this season.