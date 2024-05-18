Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Analysis

If you told Derek McInnes where his teams would finish at the start of the season, he'd have absolutely snapped your hand off.

Although Kilmarnock gave away another leading position - 21 points lost from winning positions, only Dundee have lost more - and could be disappointed not to win having dominated large swathes of the game, they ultimately won't care care.

McInnes had a beach ball tucked defiantly under his arm after full-time, and he'll look forward to the chance to top up his tan on their European sojourn next year.

Keep hold of Kyle Vassell, Danny Armstrong, and Marley Watkins over the summer, and they'll have done extremely well. David Watson? That would be even better.