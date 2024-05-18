Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Have your say

[BBC]

For the fourth time this league season, Dundee and Kilmarnock couldn’t be separated as they both finished successful seasons with a draw at Dens Park.

After a slow start, Kilmarnock took the lead through Gary Mackay-Steven - who was making his first start on possibly his final appearance for the club.

Dundee hit back when Scott Tiffoney sprung the offside trap and played Luke McCowan in, with the deputising captain firing in. The effort was initially disallowed but VAR intervened to award the goal.

Kilmarnock hit the bar twice in the second-half and had Robbie Deas sent off for a second yellow, while McCowan missed a penalty to seal victory for Dundee in the 88th minute.

