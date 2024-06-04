Duncanville quarterback Keelon Russell flips commitment from SMU to Alabama

One of the top players in Dallas-Fort Worth has flipped his commitment.

Duncanville quarterback Keelon Russell commit to SMU in September. On Tuesday, ON3’s Hayes Fawcett announced the flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Russell confirmed switch on X.

Russell has helped bring Duncanville to the mountaintop of Texas high school football, leading the program to back-to-back Class 6A D1 state championships. Duncanville defeated North Shore in 2022 with Russell starting as a sophomore.

The Panthers did it again in 2023 with a dominant 49-33 championship victory over North Short that cemented Duncanville as the king of Class 6A D1 football.

Russell, with a 6-foot-4, 185 pound frame, is a 247Sports’ four star recruit and is the No. 6 quarterback in the entire class of 2025. In the 2023 Class 6A D1 state championship, he completed 14 of 20 passes for 288 yards and rushed seven times for 28 yards.

In 2025, he’ll attempt to lead Duncanville to a championship three-peat.