Duncan Scott 'happy' after edging out Olympic champion Tom Dean for British silver

Duncan Scott (second left) was second in what was billed as the most competitive domestic contest in history [Getty Images]

Duncan Scott was "happy" to split the world and Olympic champions after securing 200m freestyle British Championships silver in London.

The 26-year-old was one of four Scots to book their places in the GB team heading to Paris this summer.

Scott had already won the 200m individual medley and the 200m freestyle was a repeat of his silver behind Matt Richards in the 100m.

Tom Dean finished third and misses out on the chance to defend his title.

Richards said it "lived up to the hype" after the race was billed as the most competitive domestic contest in history.

Asked if he agreed with the Englishman that it was great practice for the Olympics, Scott told the BBC: "It keeps you honest and you can probably see that a lot with the American and Aussie trials.

"They have such good depth, it requires people to be at their best when it matters and you've got to be really good in championship finals. It teaches you how to swim races and how to win a final rather than just swim a fast time, so I am happy with that."

Scott will be hoping to improve on the silver medals he won at 200m freestyle and 200 IM four years ago in Tokyo, where he also took a relay gold and silver to become Britain's most decorated athlete in any sport at one Olympic Games and its most decorated Olympic swimmer ever.

Joining him the team this time will be Stirling University team-mates Kathleen Dawson and Keanna MacInnes, who won the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly respectively, while Lucy Hope will be part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Meanwhile, Stirling University's Katie Shanahan has a good chance of being selected after finishing second in both the 200m backstroke and 400m IM.

The British team will be confirmed on 16 April.