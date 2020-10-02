Duncan Robinson’s remarkable rise from D-III obscurity to the NBA Finals

Duncan Robinson’s college debut was ruined by a ceiling. Literally. On Nov. 15, 2013, seven years before he’d start for the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, Robinson was a tentative freshman at Division III Williams College. Williams opened its season against a 400-student school that no longer exists. A scheduling conflict forced the game off campus, five miles east, to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Amsler Gymnasium’s yellow and navy bleachers held 808 fans. Approximately zero knew they were watching a future NBA assassin.

And how could they have? Robinson, a scrawny 6-7 wing, hadn’t officially been named a starter until the season’s eve. He played 22 minutes that day. He scored 13 of his team’s 87 points. And Williams, a top-three team in preseason polls, was struggling, down one in crunch time to a team it usually crushed.

That’s when Dan Wohl, a junior guard, took the ball out of bounds on his own baseline and chucked a full-court pass. It only got halfway. A low-hanging ceiling structure intervened.

Seconds later, after a missed free throw gave Williams life, Wohl got a second chance — and hit the ceiling again. The heavily favored Ephs lost. A few dozen traveling fans stormed the floor. Players trudged back to their locker room. Tears trickled. Frustration boiled.

“What is this?” Dan Aronowitz, Robinson’s classmate, remembers thinking. “Is this how every game is?”

Nowadays, of course, they can laugh about it. In part because nowadays, it’s a humorous reminder of how far Robinson’s career had to come. He’ll play on the sport’s biggest stage Friday night, just as he has been all season. The stages he began on, though? Slightly smaller.

“I don't think there's too many people in the world that have ever had that kind of a rise,” says Mike Crotty, Robinson’s AAU coach. “It's really unprecedented.”

Duncan Robinson arrives at Williams

Robinson grew up in New Castle, New Hampshire, an island town of less than 1,000 just off the East Coast. His elementary school graduating class could be counted on one hand. He was 5-8 as a high school freshman. He still came off the bench as a junior. He hadn’t played AAU basketball. He was, needless to say, not a big time prospect.

But he loved the game. He worked with a local trainer. He joined Crotty’s AAU program, the Middlesex Magic, as a senior. He forwent a summer job as a line cook so he could play, play, play. During a postgraduate year at a New Hampshire boarding school, he got his Williams offer. DI programs flirted, and YouTube videos labeling Robinson the “Biggest college steal in 2013” circulated but he stayed committed to the DIII power.

And when he arrived, teammates immediately saw talent. They saw an insatiable work ethic. But they also saw a normal dude. Relatively introverted. Often laid-back, extremely kind, occasionally comical. “Like any Williams kid, he had his quirks,” Aronowitz says. “He used to always sing rap songs to himself, without music. He would memorize lyrics and rip these one-liners all the time. And we used to have some absolute battles in FIFA, and [NBA]2K. I would always get the better of him, of course.”

On the court, despite his effortless 3-point stroke, Robinson wasn’t exactly dominant. The level of basketball is higher than most outsiders realize. The Williams offense was complex. Coach Mike Maker had never started a freshman before. Four upperclassmen seemed locked into starting roles, and a fifth, senior John Weinheimer, was hoping to join them. Robinson was skilled, but the team’s best player?

“No — and I'm confident that almost everyone would have told you that,” Wohl says. And he’s right. Others agree.

“I tell people to this day, it's just a fact,” Aronowitz says. “Obviously Duncan has become this world-class player, but at no point was he ever the best player on that team. [Senior center] Michael Mayer was phenomenal. He was absolutely transcendent at that level. And we played around him.”

