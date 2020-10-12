Duncan Robinson joins Steph Curry in exclusive 3-point shooting club

Heat's Robinson joins Steph in exclusive 3-point shooting club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The truth is that Steph Curry is in a class of his own when it comes to shooting the ball from 3-point territory.
But Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson did have a pretty special season when it comes to shooting the ball from beyond the arc.
Including playoffs, Duncan Robinson made 332 3-pointers this season, on 43.6%.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 12, 2020
The only others to make that many AND shoot them that well:
- Stephen Curry, 2014-15
- Stephen Curry, 2015-16
Curry, James Harden and Klay Thompson are the only players to make more in a season.
In 2014-15, Curry went 384-for-878 (43.7 percent) over 101 regular season and playoff games combined.
In 2015-16, the two-time NBA MVP went 482-for-1,084 (44.5 percent) over 97 total games.
Robinson this season made 332 of his 762 attempts (43.6 percent) across 94 games.
Klay Thompson is not in the Curry-Robinson club, because while he drilled 374 total 3s (276 in the regular season and 98 during the playoffs) in 2015-16, he "only" made 43 percent of his attempts.
What a slacker (sarcasm font).